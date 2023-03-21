Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives $4.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.20.

RXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $8.00 to $6.10 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.74. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period.

About Rackspace Technology

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Articles

