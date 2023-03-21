RAMP (RAMP) Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

RAMP (RAMP) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RAMP token can currently be bought for $0.0746 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a total market cap of $9.81 million and approximately $10,001.44 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s launch date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.

rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

RAMP Token Trading

