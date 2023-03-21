Range Financial Group LLC Acquires 398 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in H&R Block by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 56.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.37. The company had a trading volume of 301,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,710. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.02. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $48.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.11. H&R Block had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 337.61%. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

H&R Block Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Further Reading

