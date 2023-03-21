Range Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. National Bank accounts for 1.1% of Range Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in National Bank were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $6,407,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of National Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,327,697.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NBHC stock traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $35.60. The stock had a trading volume of 90,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.95. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.69.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $110.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. National Bank’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

