Range Financial Group LLC Buys 338 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.3% of Range Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,250,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,469. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $191.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.62. The stock has a market cap of $160.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.