Range Financial Group LLC Sells 2,422 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Range Financial Group LLC decreased its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 92.7% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NRG traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $33.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,319,581. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average is $37.35. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.84%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

