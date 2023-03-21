Range Financial Group LLC Sells 3,380 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Range Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMF. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 42.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in OneMain by 100.0% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.69.

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMF traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.77. 457,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,791. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.30. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.77 and a 1-year high of $50.80.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. OneMain had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.18%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Featured Stories

