Range Financial Group LLC Sells 4,218 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Range Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February comprises 1.0% of Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth $305,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

BATS PFEB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.62. 46,844 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $230.41 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average of $28.19.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

