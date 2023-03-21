Range Financial Group LLC Takes $1.31 Million Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LW stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $99.33. The stock had a trading volume of 407,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.99 and its 200-day moving average is $89.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.96. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $102.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lamb Weston news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lamb Weston news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,411,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

