Range Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PARR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

PARR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,029. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.88.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Par Pacific from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

In related news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $59,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,851.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $59,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,851.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 7,500 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $212,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at $535,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,089 shares of company stock worth $657,863 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

