Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.7% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northside Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 689,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,610,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 342,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,543,000 after buying an additional 28,155 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

RTX traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $98.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,849,462. The stock has a market cap of $144.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.58 and its 200 day moving average is $94.64.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

