ReddCoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $7.08 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $7.08 million and approximately $3,218.15 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.61 or 0.00291205 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00022883 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00012321 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000708 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00008911 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000652 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00015954 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000222 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

