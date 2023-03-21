Relay Token (RELAY) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.17 Billion

Relay Token (RELAY) traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. Relay Token has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $15,914.59 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Relay Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00003862 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Relay Token has traded 39.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Relay Token Profile

Relay Token’s launch date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relay Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Relay Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

