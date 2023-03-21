renBTC (RENBTC) Trading 8.4% Higher This Week

renBTC (RENBTC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 21st. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $104.98 million and approximately $252,438.30 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, renBTC has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One renBTC token can now be bought for about $29,327.10 or 1.03867616 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC’s genesis date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.

RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.

renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.”

renBTC Token Trading

