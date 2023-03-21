Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 21st (DTE, EOAN, FRE, GLJ, HNR1, MUV2, PRU, SDF, VAR1, VOD)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 21st:

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €30.00 ($32.26) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €10.75 ($11.56) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €9.30 ($10.00) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €44.50 ($47.85) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) was given a €40.00 ($43.01) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €190.00 ($204.30) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €365.00 ($392.47) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Prudential (LON:PRU) was given a GBX 1,750 ($21.49) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €26.00 ($27.96) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Varta (ETR:VAR1) was given a €31.00 ($33.33) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 185 ($2.27) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) was given a €45.00 ($48.39) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

