Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target Cut to C$49.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 31.93% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Richelieu Hardware Trading Down 1.0 %

RCH traded down C$0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$37.14. 43,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,642. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.62. Richelieu Hardware has a fifty-two week low of C$32.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.08. Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of C$457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$445.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.3585021 EPS for the current year.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

