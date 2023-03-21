Rite Aid Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 21,701 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 374% compared to the typical volume of 4,577 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,750,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,315,000 after purchasing an additional 733,923 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,126,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 570,938 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the third quarter valued at about $2,617,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 26.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after buying an additional 446,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 177.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 539,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 345,455 shares in the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,846,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,496. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60. Rite Aid has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $11.60.

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 260.98% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Rite Aid will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rite Aid in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

