Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Gap Down to $8.71

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.71, but opened at $8.20. Roivant Sciences shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 1,434,079 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74.

Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,887.92% and a negative return on equity of 73.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 24,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $192,776.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 729,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,020.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 24,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $192,776.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 729,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,020.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vivek Ramaswamy sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $31,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,409,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,553,227.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,121,433 shares of company stock valued at $32,707,169 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

