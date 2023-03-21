Roper Technologies’ (ROP) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $476.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $498.70.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $432.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $488.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.60.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,747,063,000 after buying an additional 462,988 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,376,407,000 after buying an additional 124,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,618,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,739,982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,198,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,773,000 after acquiring an additional 59,753 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,416,000 after acquiring an additional 95,728 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

See Also

