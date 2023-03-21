Roth Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Path in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a sell rating for the company.
Bio-Path Stock Down 5.8 %
Shares of BPTH opened at $1.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $4.48.
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.
