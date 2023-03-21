Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Price Target to GBX 100

Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 97 ($1.19) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

Empiric Student Property Stock Performance

Shares of LON:ESP traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 87 ($1.07). 534,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,409. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.83. Empiric Student Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 74 ($0.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 103.80 ($1.27). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 87.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 87.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £524.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alice Avis acquired 53,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £46,096 ($56,608.13). Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Empiric Student Property Company Profile

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

