RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Shares of RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 80000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$29.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.74.

RTG Mining Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Mabilo project located in the Philippines. The company has other explorations projects comprising Chanach, Bunawan, Nalesbitan, Pacific Cordillera, Bhayan, Mawab, and Taguibo, as well as copper-gold Panguna Project located in Region of Bougainville.

