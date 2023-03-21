RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.27% and a negative net margin of 124.13%. The business had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.
RVL Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 18.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ RVLP opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $106.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.22. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58.
Institutional Trading of RVL Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in RVL Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in RVL Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. 62.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About RVL Pharmaceuticals
RVL Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.
