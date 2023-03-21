RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.27% and a negative net margin of 124.13%. The business had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 18.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RVLP opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $106.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.22. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58.

Institutional Trading of RVL Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in RVL Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in RVL Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. 62.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About RVL Pharmaceuticals

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

