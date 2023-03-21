Safe (SAFE) Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, Safe has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.93 or 0.00042495 BTC on major exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $248.52 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00159587 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00071450 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00041466 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000222 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003711 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000668 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 13.04145035 USD and is up 6.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

