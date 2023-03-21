Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.177 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

Safehold has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Safehold has a dividend payout ratio of 42.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Safehold to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.

Safehold Trading Down 0.1 %

SAFE opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. Safehold has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.08 million. Safehold had a net margin of 50.10% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SAFE shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Institutional Trading of Safehold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Safehold by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Safehold by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter worth $1,099,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold, Inc engages in acquiring, owning, managing, and capitalizing ground leases. It also offers capital solutions. The company was founded on April 14, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

