Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) vs. CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Head to Head Review

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

CS Disco has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salesforce has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CS Disco and Salesforce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CS Disco 1 7 4 0 2.25 Salesforce 1 12 27 1 2.68

Valuation and Earnings

CS Disco presently has a consensus price target of $13.92, indicating a potential upside of 126.29%. Salesforce has a consensus price target of $211.24, indicating a potential upside of 14.03%. Given CS Disco’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CS Disco is more favorable than Salesforce.

This table compares CS Disco and Salesforce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CS Disco $135.19 million 2.70 -$70.76 million ($1.21) -5.08 Salesforce $31.35 billion 5.91 $208.00 million $0.21 882.18

Salesforce has higher revenue and earnings than CS Disco. CS Disco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Salesforce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CS Disco and Salesforce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CS Disco -52.35% -28.42% -25.31% Salesforce 0.66% 4.48% 2.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.2% of CS Disco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Salesforce shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of CS Disco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Salesforce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Salesforce beats CS Disco on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc., a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters. It also provides DISCO Review, an AI-powered document review solution, which consistently delivers legal document reviews; and DISCO Case Builder, a solution that allows legal professionals to collaborate with teams to build a compelling case by offering a single place to search, organize, and review witness testimony and other legal data. The company's tools are used in various legal matters comprising litigation, investigation, compliance, and diligence. CS Disco, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform. The firm also provides guidance, support, training, and advisory services. The company was founded by Marc Russell Benioff and Parker Harris in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

