Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 32.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS.

Sanara MedTech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTI opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $329.93 million, a P/E ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 1.88. Sanara MedTech has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $49.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanara MedTech

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Sanara MedTech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Sanara MedTech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanara MedTech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Sanara MedTech by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech, Incengages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

