Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires 32,160 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,160 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises about 15.9% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned about 0.08% of Blackstone worth $41,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 0.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 11.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.3% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BX. Barclays upped their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackstone Trading Down 2.8 %

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,130,001.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 140,532,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,902,967 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $82.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $132.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.