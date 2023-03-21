Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 500 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,377 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.2% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.3% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 156.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.7% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 67,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $36.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $153.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average of $35.09. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $48.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 90.76%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

