Sapphire Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4,351.35 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $42.25 million and $4,351.35 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0336 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,792.35 or 0.06377151 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00061589 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00022733 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00042592 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007257 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018576 BTC.

About Sapphire

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,276,158,038 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,521,415 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.