Savior LLC Buys 280 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 405.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Savior LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYG. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 870.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $75,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.64. 8,217,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,183,895. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.40 and a 52-week high of $82.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.25.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

