Savior LLC Grows Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Savior LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,272 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs makes up about 4.3% of Savior LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Savior LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 108.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

CLF traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,599,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 2.25. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,466.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

