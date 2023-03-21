Savior LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Savior LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 2,341.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,505 shares during the quarter. SoFi Technologies comprises 0.9% of Savior LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Savior LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $523,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,253,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,101,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.44. 6,985,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,577,176. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.51. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $10.57.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

