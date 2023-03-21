Savior LLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Savior LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 2.4% of Savior LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Savior LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of IWD traded up $1.63 on Tuesday, hitting $149.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,279. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.52. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.69. The company has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

