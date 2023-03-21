Savior LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Savior LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF makes up about 9.6% of Savior LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Savior LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $10,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYLD. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. RFG Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 180,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.39. The stock had a trading volume of 266,979 shares. The stock has a market cap of $703.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.42.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

