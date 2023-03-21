Savior LLC Sells 320 Shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Savior LLC cut its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Savior LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000.

Get BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:BKAG traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $42.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,874. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.94. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $46.36.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Profile

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.