Savior LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Savior LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,256 shares during the quarter. Savior LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSQ. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 5,486.6% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 172,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 168,987 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 159,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 64,440 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 215.9% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 577,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 394,364 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,362,000.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares Short QQQ Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PSQ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,053,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,348,906. ProShares Short QQQ has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $15.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.91.

ProShares Short QQQ Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.