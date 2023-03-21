Schwab Charitable Fund Has $457,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Schwab Charitable Fund lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $68.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.28 and a 200-day moving average of $65.08. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.