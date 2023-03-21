Schwab Charitable Fund Invests $207,000 in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $71.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.21. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $81.01. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

