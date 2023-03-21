Schwab Charitable Fund Takes Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises 0.4% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $182.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $148.24 and a one year high of $202.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.22.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,417,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.