Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Position Boosted by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

SCHG traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $62.80. 319,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,099. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $76.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.