Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.84. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

