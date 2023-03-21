Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 94.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421,765 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 2.3% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,145,000 after buying an additional 1,459,810 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,066,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,713,000 after buying an additional 1,362,547 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,631.7% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,710,000 after buying an additional 1,102,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,683,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.15. The stock had a trading volume of 654,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,546. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.21. The stock has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

