Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 205,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,779 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 4.4% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

SCHX stock opened at $46.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.15.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

