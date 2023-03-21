Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Trading Down 22.5%

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD – Get Rating) fell 22.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 4,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 9,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
Scott’s Liquid Gold Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28.
About Scott’s Liquid Gold
Scott’s Liquid Gold, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of household and personal care products. It operates through the following business segments: Household Products, Personal Care Products, and Corporate. The Household Products segment includes Wood Care, Floor Restore, Kids N Pets and Messy Pet, and Biz and Dryel.
