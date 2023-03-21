Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Has $19.32 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 11.2% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $19,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,970,000 after buying an additional 90,733 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,994,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,261,000 after buying an additional 180,247 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,827,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,619,000 after purchasing an additional 285,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,563,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,608,000 after purchasing an additional 184,924 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.37. 393,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,712. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $165.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.27. The stock has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

