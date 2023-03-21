Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys 20,700 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 160.1% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $168,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,717. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average of $18.92.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

