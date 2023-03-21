Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys 626 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.91. The company had a trading volume of 533,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.88.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

