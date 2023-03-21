Segment Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,669 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,423 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,705 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 139,978 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $18,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $125,464.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,157.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,993 shares of company stock worth $6,776,028 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. StockNews.com began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Shares of CRM traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.89. 1,699,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,399,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.15. The company has a market cap of $185.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 882.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

