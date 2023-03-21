Segment Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Waste Management by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.50.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

Waste Management Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.18. The company had a trading volume of 380,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,673. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.89 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.88. The stock has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

